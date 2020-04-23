Tara Sutaria's 10 most adorable childhood pictures that you should not miss; Check out

1 / 10

Tara Sutaria's childhood pics

Tara Sutaria is one popular star of Bollywood. The actress started her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. With her commendable acting, beautiful looks, and charming personality, Tara Sutaria has managed to win millions of hearts. She made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the same. Tara's performance and chemistry with co-star Tiger was loved by the masses. She later wowed everyone with her performance in Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavan. Her chemistry with Sidharth was also loved by many. Up next, Tara will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in Tadap. The duo has been papped many times in the city. Tara is one celebrity who is not afraid to speak her mind. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria opened up about having criticism right from an early age. She said, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this? But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed." The beautiful young actress also revealed how she was called anorexic by some and how the same people criticised her for putting on a few extra kilos for Marjaavaan. She said, "People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning." Though Tara is just two films old, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Speaking about her social media presence, Tara is an active celebrity. She keeps posting her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. The diva often treats her million fans with her adorable childhood photos. Many have compared the actress' childhood snaps with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. Upon seeing one of her childhood pic, many called her "Chota Taimur." Undoubtedly, Tara was cute as a baby. As she continues to win hearts, here are ten childhood photos of the actress that will melt your heart for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram