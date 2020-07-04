Tara Sutaria's beautiful smile in these THROWBACK photos will make your heart skip a beat

1 / 11

Check out Tara Sutaria's endearing smile

Tara Sutaria is one popular actress in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress made her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. Tara shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the film. Though the film didn't create magic on screen, Tara won hearts with her spectacular performance in the same. Post her debut, Tara starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She made fans fall in love with her performance. Apart from it, her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra was loved by the masses. Before stepping into Bollywood, Tara was a part of Disney's shows. For the uninitiated, Sutaria began her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Up next, Tara is all set to star opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The duo was papped several time before lockdown. Their upcoming film 'Tadap' is a remake of popular Telugu film Rx100. Fans are excited about the actress' upcoming film. During the lockdown, Tara has been keeping her fans entertained through social media. From sharing throwback photos to selfies and more, her social media has been a treat. Speaking about throwback, we recently came across a few throwback photos of the actress that'll definitely steal your heart. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani