Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tara Sutaria
/
Tara Sutaria's beautiful smile in these THROWBACK photos will make your heart skip a beat

Tara Sutaria's beautiful smile in these THROWBACK photos will make your heart skip a beat

Tara Sutaria is one popular actress in Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few throwback pictures of the actress that'll definitely steal your heart.
1520 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2020 02:54 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out Tara Sutaria's endearing smile

    Check out Tara Sutaria's endearing smile

    Tara Sutaria is one popular actress in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress made her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. Tara shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the film. Though the film didn't create magic on screen, Tara won hearts with her spectacular performance in the same. Post her debut, Tara starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She made fans fall in love with her performance. Apart from it, her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra was loved by the masses. Before stepping into Bollywood, Tara was a part of Disney's shows. For the uninitiated, Sutaria began her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Up next, Tara is all set to star opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The duo was papped several time before lockdown. Their upcoming film 'Tadap' is a remake of popular Telugu film Rx100. Fans are excited about the actress' upcoming film. During the lockdown, Tara has been keeping her fans entertained through social media. From sharing throwback photos to selfies and more, her social media has been a treat. Speaking about throwback, we recently came across a few throwback photos of the actress that'll definitely steal your heart. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    All smiles

    All smiles

    Tara was all smiles as she made an appearance at a store launch.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress is blessed with flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Beauty goals

    Beauty goals

    The actress is a makeup enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    She has got such a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Stunner

    Stunner

    She looked absolutely stunning in a yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    This is one of the most beautiful clicks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Fashionable lady

    Fashionable lady

    She is one fashionable actress of Bollywood who never fails to impress with her choice of outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    As mentioned above, she will be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in Tadap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    On criticism

    On criticism

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara opened up about having criticism right from an early age. Tara said, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this? But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Personal life

    Personal life

    She is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin-actor Aadar Jain.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement