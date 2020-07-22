Advertisement
Tara Sutaria's beautiful smile in the THROWBACK photos will steal your heart

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. We came across the actress' beautiful pictures while she was promoting her film Marjaavaan. The photos are too good to miss.
  • 1 / 10
    Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Tara is currently only two films old but she has impressed everyone with her brilliant acting. She made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Later, Tara starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra won many hearts. For the uninitiated, Tara and Sidharth were even rumoured to be dating. The actress is currently in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain. Before entering Bollywood, Tara began her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later starred in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Up next, she will be seen opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan. Their upcoming film which is a remake of RX100 is titled 'Tadap'. Talking about social media, she is very active on Instagram. Tara often shares her stunning pictures and videos. During the lockdown, she has been sharing her stunning throwback photos on Instagram. We came across the actress' beautiful pictures while she was promoting her film Marjaavaan. The photos are too good to miss.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    The actress' candid clicks are always the best.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    The actress looks beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    She has got such a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    This pic will leave you mesmerised for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    The actress' style is always on point. For the promotions, Tara donned a long kurti and paired it with shorts and white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    This pic will make you fall for her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara opened up about having criticism right from an early age. She said, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this? But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    She will be seen in Tadap and Ek Villain 2.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

