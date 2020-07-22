Tara Sutaria's beautiful smile in the THROWBACK photos will steal your heart

1 / 10

Tara Sutaria's throwback pics

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Tara is currently only two films old but she has impressed everyone with her brilliant acting. She made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Later, Tara starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra won many hearts. For the uninitiated, Tara and Sidharth were even rumoured to be dating. The actress is currently in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain. Before entering Bollywood, Tara began her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later starred in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Up next, she will be seen opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan. Their upcoming film which is a remake of RX100 is titled 'Tadap'. Talking about social media, she is very active on Instagram. Tara often shares her stunning pictures and videos. During the lockdown, she has been sharing her stunning throwback photos on Instagram. We came across the actress' beautiful pictures while she was promoting her film Marjaavaan. The photos are too good to miss.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani