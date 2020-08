1 / 9

Take a look at these photos where Tara Sutaria slays in a basic casual wear

Tara Sutaria's talent and looks immediately made her a nation crush post her debut last year. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which is also the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. It also features Swati Kapoor and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also has the franchise of Ek Villain opposite John Abraham and Disha Patani. The actress' newest addition to her family, her pet Bailey has made way for more adorable photos. Apart from that Tara's relationship with Aadar Jain keeps making headlines due to their social media comments and pictures. Pictures from the Kapoor Family's Rakhi celebration were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram and it featured Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The actress also shared another picture that had actresses Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria sharing a frame with their respective boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain.The gorgeous actress makes sure she adds a touch of glamour to her outfits every time she steps out. Today we have these photos of the actress which reveal how much she loves donning a white top with a pair of denim pants. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani