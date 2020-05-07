Advertisement
Tara Sutaria's obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out

Tara Sutaria has bowled us over with her talent as an actress and she never fails to surprise us with her fashion choices. Today have a look at these stunning co ord sets sported by the actress.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 01:30 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Tara Sutaria and her love for co ord sets

    Tara Sutaria and her love for co ord sets

    Back in 2009, Tara Sutaria faced the camera as a contestant for Sony TV's 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.' for the first time. She and her singing floored judges, Farah Khan and Anu Malik. She began her career on TV as a video jockey in 'Big Bada Boom' with Disney India. She later starred in famous sitcoms like 'Karan & Kabir's Suite Life (the poorer cousin of Zack & Cody's Suite Life) and 'Oye Jassie.' For Disney's 'Aladdin' Tara auditioned to play Jasmine. She was one of the actresses who had been shortlisted for the role in the live-action film by Guy Ritchie which also starred Will Smith. The actress was last seen in the Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra with whom she even collaborated for the remake of AR Rahman's song Masakali. She will be next seen in the film Tadap, she will be seen opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. She has Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in her kitty too. Speaking of her sense of fashion, the actress had once said, 'I like to dress up. Whether planned or selected, every outfit of mine needs to match the occasion." Just after her debut movie Studnet Of The Year 2, the actress was making headlines with her talent, beauty and remarkable fashion choices. Today we have these stunning co-ord sets spotted by the actress which displays her obsession for the same.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 15
    Electric hot pink set

    Electric hot pink set

    Tara all set for her stage performance in this stunning pink shimmer outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Sassy with this tangerine set

    Sassy with this tangerine set

    We love her cool attitude in this picture and the uber cool look of the entire set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Mixing and matching

    Mixing and matching

    The actress wears a pink cape over her pink pants and crop top and brings a twist to her traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 15
    Boss lady mode on

    Boss lady mode on

    Tara Sutaria in a white pantsuit looking sharp as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    These two are surely the favorite lovebirds in BTown with their on going social media romance.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 15
    We are crushing over this pink look

    We are crushing over this pink look

    Tara in a pink skirt and crop top looking gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Cutest look ever

    Cutest look ever

    Tara in this blue checkered outfit is our summertime crush.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 15
    Fairy like feels in this one

    Fairy like feels in this one

    Tara looks like one for sure in this all white look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 15
    Try asymmetrical blouses

    Try asymmetrical blouses

    We love this printed couture of the young star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Another pretty co ord set

    Another pretty co ord set

    Tara in an impeccable co ord set with just the perfect beuaty look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 15
    Sporting prints like a boss

    Sporting prints like a boss

    The actress in yet another skirt and blazer co-ord set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    This picture screams good looks

    This picture screams good looks

    Tara in a skirt with stickers on it and a striped formal shirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 14 / 15
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    The actress in her favourite colour yet again with stunning embroidery on it .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Neon is the new trend

    Neon is the new trend

    Tara in a neon green outfit with a stunning asymmetric top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

