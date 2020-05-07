Tara Sutaria's obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out

1 / 15

Tara Sutaria and her love for co ord sets

Back in 2009, Tara Sutaria faced the camera as a contestant for Sony TV's 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.' for the first time. She and her singing floored judges, Farah Khan and Anu Malik. She began her career on TV as a video jockey in 'Big Bada Boom' with Disney India. She later starred in famous sitcoms like 'Karan & Kabir's Suite Life (the poorer cousin of Zack & Cody's Suite Life) and 'Oye Jassie.' For Disney's 'Aladdin' Tara auditioned to play Jasmine. She was one of the actresses who had been shortlisted for the role in the live-action film by Guy Ritchie which also starred Will Smith. The actress was last seen in the Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra with whom she even collaborated for the remake of AR Rahman's song Masakali. She will be next seen in the film Tadap, she will be seen opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. She has Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in her kitty too. Speaking of her sense of fashion, the actress had once said, 'I like to dress up. Whether planned or selected, every outfit of mine needs to match the occasion." Just after her debut movie Studnet Of The Year 2, the actress was making headlines with her talent, beauty and remarkable fashion choices. Today we have these stunning co-ord sets spotted by the actress which displays her obsession for the same.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani