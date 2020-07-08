/
Tara Sutaria's selfies will make you fall in love with her ethereal beauty; See Photos
Tara Sutaria is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. Going by her social media posts, Tara is fond of selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her beautiful selfies shared by the star on Instagram.
Tara Sutaria's gorgeous selfies are unmissable
Tara Sutaria is one popular actress in Bollywood. Before getting into Bollywood, Tara was a part of Disney's shows. She began her television career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her debut opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She essayed the role of a college student in the same and won hearts with her performance. Sutaria later went on to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in Marjaavaan. Yet again, she impressed fans with her performance in the movie. The beautiful actress will be now seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The movie titled 'Tadap' is a remake of popular Telugu film Rx100. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for her upcoming project. Apart from being a talented actress, she is also a brilliant singer. Also, Tara is very active on social media. From sharing her gorgeous pictures to funny videos and more, Sutaria's social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans. During the lockdown, Tara has been sharing her throwback photos and selfies on Instagram. Going by her social media posts, Tara is fond of selfies. On that note, we have collected some of her beautiful selfies shared by the actress on Instagram. The pictures will definitely make you fall in love with her.
Hair and makeup on point
The actress is a makeup enthusiast. Her makeup game is always on point.
Beautiful just the way she is
The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this snap.
Selfie on point
The actress captioned this snap as, "Sleepy and sun kissed? #Goa"
Those eyes!
This pic will make you fall in love with her even more.
Beauty personified
The actress simply captioned this snap as, 'Home.'
Hair goals
She looks so pretty in this pic.
Desi look
When it comes to Indian ensembles, Tara knows how to look best and impress.
Mirror selfie
Tara shows how to look stunning in a mirror selfie.
Beauty in black
"Post pack up nap? #Marjaavaan" captioned Sutaria.
Gorgeous and how!
The actress looks beyond pretty in this click.
Bedfie!
What do you have to say about this pic?
Can't take our eyes off her
As always, her selfie is on point.
