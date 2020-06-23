Tara Sutaria's THESE candid moments are too good to miss; Check out her photos

1 / 10

Tara Sutaria's candid photos are a treat to the eyes

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Tara made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the same. Since her debut, Sutaria has been creating a huge buzz. Later she starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She wowed everyone with her performance. Plus, her chemistry with co-star Sidharth who she was also rumoured to be dating was loved by many. For those who don't know, Tara Sutaria began her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Up next, she will be seen opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan. Their upcoming film is titled 'Tadap'. The beautiful actress is slowly carving a niche for herself in the industry. Apart from movies, she has made headlines for various reasons. The actress has also been a part of trolls. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara opened up about having criticism right from an early age. She said, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this? But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed." She also revealed how she was called anorexic by some and how the same people criticised her for putting on a few extra kilos for Marjaavaan. The actress revealed, "People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning." As she continues to climb the success ladder, take a look at some of her candid photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani