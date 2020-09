1 / 8

Tara Sutaria gives us fashion tips on how to style ourselves with our favourite handbag

Tara Sutaria is ruling hearts yet again with her latest social media posts. The nation crush who made her debut last year just revealed the covers for a magazine shoot recently and fans cannot get enough of her. While celebrities have penned down commented like "stunning" and "beautiful". The actress revealed how she did her own hair and makeup for the same. Tara Sutaria has been spending time at home amid lockdown. Last month, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos of their family reunion during Raksha Bandhan this year. Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria joined in the celebration with their respective boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain. When the actress made her relationship with actor Aadar Jain Instagram official for sure millions of hearts were broken but we cannot miss their adorable PDA on social media which storms the internet every now and then. Tara Sutaria might be just 2 films old but her popularity is insane. She made her debut last year with the movie Student of the Year 2 and was appreciated for her performance. However, this is not the first time that Tara has faced the camera. She has previously appeared in Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Big Bada Boom. She will be next seen in the film Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty, who is Suniel Shetty's son. She also has the franchise of Ek Villian opposite John Abraham and Disha Patani in her kitty too. Tara is also loved for her elegant style and often makes headlines with the same. Today we have these throwback snaps of how the actress loves pairing her casual looks with her favourite extravagant bag from Louis Vuitton worth almost 1.4 lakh. See PHOTOS.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani