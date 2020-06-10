Advertisement
Tara Sutaria's THROWBACK photos when she stepped out in casual white outfits show her love for the colour

Tara Sutaria's white outfits on her casual outings give us a hint of the actress' love of the colour white. Check out these throwback photos of the star.
9195 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 12:33 pm
  1 / 12
    Tara Sutaria's white casual outfits

    Tara Sutaria's white casual outfits

    Tara Sutaria's elegance in real life and talent on screen has made her one of the most popular and loved actresses in the country despite being just 2 movies old. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She revealed in several interviews how she always wanted to be a singer and never imagined herself as an actress. Tara has been a student of the Royal Academy of Dance, UK, and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, UK. Since she was seven years old, she has been a professional singer, having sung in several operas and competitions. The actress was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan that also features Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will feature opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year. It also marks the debut of Ahan who is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. She will be also joining the cast of Ek Villain 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara's impeccable looks on and off camera has made us fall in love with her fuss free style. Tara Sutaria's love for white is well known to us and she has been often spotted donning white outfits for her casual looks. Check out these photos of the actress in casual white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 12
    Her ideal go to look

    Her ideal go to look

    Tara Sutaria has expressed her love for simple kurtas and sans makeup look as her go to look at several interviews.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  3 / 12
    Summer inspired airport look

    Summer inspired airport look

    Tara in a white off shoulder midi dress with a small mid slit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  4 / 12
    White tank top and midi white jacket

    White tank top and midi white jacket

    She added a twist to her shorts and tank top look with a cape like white jacket.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  5 / 12
    All white look

    All white look

    A white bandeau top with white flare pants looking gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  6 / 12
    Another all white look

    Another all white look

    Tara in a white look with a crop top and white tights.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 12
    A basic tee

    A basic tee

    Tara in a basic tee shirt and beige high rise flared pants .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 12
    How to slay in a tee and denim look

    How to slay in a tee and denim look

    Tara styles herself in a basic tee and denim look perfectly in this look with a pair of black shoes and dewy makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 12
    A white long kurta

    A white long kurta

    The actress sports a white and neon green kurta and styles it up with a pair of sunnies.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  10 / 12
    Denim white skirt

    Denim white skirt

    Tara stepped out confidently in a white denim mini skirt and a white tee shirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  11 / 12
    White frill dress

    White frill dress

    The actress donned a white off shoulder mini dress with her hair down naturally and a pair of gladiators.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  12 / 12
    A cool white jacket

    A cool white jacket

    Tara in her denim pants, white crop top and a white shrug for her night out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

