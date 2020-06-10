Tara Sutaria's THROWBACK photos when she stepped out in casual white outfits show her love for the colour

1 / 12

Tara Sutaria's white casual outfits

Tara Sutaria's elegance in real life and talent on screen has made her one of the most popular and loved actresses in the country despite being just 2 movies old. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She revealed in several interviews how she always wanted to be a singer and never imagined herself as an actress. Tara has been a student of the Royal Academy of Dance, UK, and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, UK. Since she was seven years old, she has been a professional singer, having sung in several operas and competitions. The actress was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan that also features Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will feature opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year. It also marks the debut of Ahan who is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. She will be also joining the cast of Ek Villain 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara's impeccable looks on and off camera has made us fall in love with her fuss free style. Tara Sutaria's love for white is well known to us and she has been often spotted donning white outfits for her casual looks. Check out these photos of the actress in casual white outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram