Tara Sutaria's UNSEEN adorable moments with her twin Pia prove sisters are the perfect best friend
Tara Sutaria has a twin sister named Pia Sutaria. Pia is a talented ballet dancer. Tara and Pia's social media posts prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world. The photos of the two will certainly make you relate.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: April 20, 2020 04:45 pm
1 / 10
Tara Sutaria is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Though she is just two films old, Tara has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The talented young lady started her career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. With her incredible acting, beautiful looks and ravishing personality, Tara has managed to win millions of hearts. Up next, Tara will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in Tadap. While much is known about her professional life, Tara's personal life hardly creates any buzz. Not many know, Tara has a twin sister named Pia Sutaria. Pia is a talented ballet dancer. She keeps sharing her videos on Instagram making everyone's heart skip a beat. Both Pia and Tara share an amazing bond with each other. Pia keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself with Tara. From cute selfies to photos from parties and more, Tara and Pia's social media posts prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world. The photos of the two will certainly make you relate. Check out!
2 / 10
Too cute to handle
This pic is enough to prove that they are really very close to each other.
3 / 10
Showering her with kisses
Because why not? Having a sister is a blessing, right?
4 / 10
Traditional look on point
Both Tara and Pia nailed the traditional look.
5 / 10
Selfie game on point
Both the sisters selfie game is on point.
6 / 10
Shine on
Both the sisters look absolutely stunning in this snap.
7 / 10
Twin love
"When she tries to cuddle first thing in the morning. #puppy #twin #love," captioned Pia.
8 / 10
Beautify personified
"No, we don't look alike. No, we don't sense have a psychic emo connect either. Love ya tar," captioned Pia.
9 / 10
Girls just wanna have some fun
How many of you relate to this?
10 / 10
Cuties
"Twinning... no really," captioned Pia.
