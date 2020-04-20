Tara Sutaria's UNSEEN adorable moments with her twin Pia prove sisters are the perfect best friend

1 / 10

Tara Sutaria's UNSEEN adorable moments with her twin Pia

Tara Sutaria is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Though she is just two films old, Tara has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The talented young lady started her career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. With her incredible acting, beautiful looks and ravishing personality, Tara has managed to win millions of hearts. Up next, Tara will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in Tadap. While much is known about her professional life, Tara's personal life hardly creates any buzz. Not many know, Tara has a twin sister named Pia Sutaria. Pia is a talented ballet dancer. She keeps sharing her videos on Instagram making everyone's heart skip a beat. Both Pia and Tara share an amazing bond with each other. Pia keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself with Tara. From cute selfies to photos from parties and more, Tara and Pia's social media posts prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world. The photos of the two will certainly make you relate. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram