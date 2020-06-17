/
/
/
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
Tara Sutaria's social media has hinted her romance with actor Aadar Jain yet again and today we have these throwback photos of the two twinning in white.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3692 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 17, 2020 03:00 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment