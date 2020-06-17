Advertisement
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag

Tara Sutaria's social media has hinted her romance with actor Aadar Jain yet again and today we have these throwback photos of the two twinning in white.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 03:00 pm
    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain twinning in white outfits

    Tara Sutaria might be new in the industry, but her popularity and fan following is insane. With her impressive on-screen performances, the actress has managed to make a mark and the same can be said for her choice of clothes. Due to her popularity, her love life has caught a lot of attention lately."I’m an old soul and a hopeless romantic. I hope I find someone soon!”: Tara Sutaria shared in one of her interviews. Tara whose rumoured relationship with actor Aadar Jain came into the spotlight this year after she attended his brother Armaan Jain's wedding. Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. Tara is currently gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie. As summer is here already, we have some amazing Indian looks sported by the young actress which you can easily pull off. Talking about her social media we loved her adorable childhood snaps one of which even gave us a hint of the blooming romance with Aadar Jain. Recently, Tara Sutaria introduced fans with a new member of her family. Tara shared a picture of a cute puppy whom she recently got home. She has named the dog Bailey. Tara shared few pics of her pet and wrote, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria.". Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain commented, "Welcome home Bailey." To which, Tara commented, "@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he's doing (black heart emoji and kissing face emoji)". Today we have these throwback pics of the two twinning in white as Aadar held Tara's shopping bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    We loved their cool monsoon look

    These photos are from July last year as the two stepped out in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Tara looks refreshing in her look

    Tara stepped out sans makeup in white and looked phenomenal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aadar looked dapper in white

    Being a true gentleman, the actor held Tara's shopping bag as they exited a designer store.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Tara's cool look

    Tara donned an all white look with a bandeau tied up top and white wide-legged pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    One cannot miss the fact that how good they look together.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Another thing we love about these two

    Tara and Aadar seem just cheerful in their pics together either its with their family or friends.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Tara's off duty look

    Tara shows her love for white yet again in the most stylish way with this look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

