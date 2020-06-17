When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag

1 / 8

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain twinning in white outfits

Tara Sutaria might be new in the industry, but her popularity and fan following is insane. With her impressive on-screen performances, the actress has managed to make a mark and the same can be said for her choice of clothes. Due to her popularity, her love life has caught a lot of attention lately."I’m an old soul and a hopeless romantic. I hope I find someone soon!”: Tara Sutaria shared in one of her interviews. Tara whose rumoured relationship with actor Aadar Jain came into the spotlight this year after she attended his brother Armaan Jain's wedding. Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. Tara is currently gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie. As summer is here already, we have some amazing Indian looks sported by the young actress which you can easily pull off. Talking about her social media we loved her adorable childhood snaps one of which even gave us a hint of the blooming romance with Aadar Jain. Recently, Tara Sutaria introduced fans with a new member of her family. Tara shared a picture of a cute puppy whom she recently got home. She has named the dog Bailey. Tara shared few pics of her pet and wrote, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria.". Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain commented, "Welcome home Bailey." To which, Tara commented, "@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he's doing (black heart emoji and kissing face emoji)". Today we have these throwback pics of the two twinning in white as Aadar held Tara's shopping bag.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani