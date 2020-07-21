/
/
/
When Tara Sutaria twirled as she walked down the ramp and left fans speechless with her beauty; See Photos
When Tara Sutaria twirled as she walked down the ramp and left fans speechless with her beauty; See Photos
Tara Sutaria walked down the ramp in a white pink lehenga and won hearts with her cute act and smile on the ramp. Take a look at these throwback photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4416 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 21, 2020 10:54 am
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8