When Tara Sutaria twirled as she walked down the ramp and left fans speechless with her beauty; See Photos

Tara Sutaria's stunning ramp walk photos

Tara Sutaria is an epitome of grace and style. The actress who is just 2 films old has and has an immense fan following due to her beauty and impeccable sense of style.Tara Sutaria recently made headlines as she posted an emotional tribute to Glee's actress Naya Rivera. The actress reportedly went missing on 8 July several hours after the actress went for boating in Lake Piru, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Tara wrote" Rest in peace, @nayarivera . Your talent, beauty and courage to be unafraid will always inspire young girls everywhere." Tara Sutaria's social media has always been a digital treat for her fans. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which also marks the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. It also features Swati Kapoor and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She revealed in several interviews how she always wanted to be a singer and never imagined herself as an actress. The Student Of The Year 2 star made it clear that desi looks are her strongest suit. Today take a look at these photos when she walked down the ramp in a gorgeous lehenga earlier this year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani