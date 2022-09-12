Taraji P. Henson turns 52! The actress made her big breakthrough in Hollywood in 2008 with David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button for which she got an Academy Award and a SAG Award. She went on to star in other incredible shows and films as she gained more and more popularity among the public. She hit it big with her character Cookie Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire. Besides her acting, the actress is also known for her scrumptious bold fashion. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best looks yet.
The actress stunned all at the 2021 Met Gala as she stepped up the stairs in a sexy and chic co-ord fit.
At the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018, Henson opted for a sheer black net dress with a train following her on the red carpet.
Henson dropped jaws at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet as she embodied her bold style as she warmed herself up to host the show.
Once again while hosting the 2022 BET Awards, Henson went all out as she donned a sparkly ensemble to the red carpet.
While attending the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017, Henson wore a luxurious velvet gown with a high slit up her thigh accompanying the bougie look with her icy necklace.
Yet again, Henson brought out the royal in her as she walked the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet in 2019 while wearing a velvet piece with diamonds as accessories.
