Happy birthday Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson turns 52! The actress made her big breakthrough in Hollywood in 2008 with David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button for which she got an Academy Award and a SAG Award. She went on to star in other incredible shows and films as she gained more and more popularity among the public. She hit it big with her character Cookie Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire. Besides her acting, the actress is also known for her scrumptious bold fashion. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best looks yet.