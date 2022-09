Happy Birthday Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany turns 37! The actress has been making quite a lot of buzz on the internet with her latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Maslany took on the boulder of introducing a brand new character into the MCU with a series and it seems like she has aced her first. Although there have been a few hiccups with the series, fans seem to love it and enjoy the actress' flair for the character. Besides her acting roles, she is also praised in the media for her simple yet chic fashion choices. Keep scrolling to check out some of Tatiana's most iconic red carpet appearances.