Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: 7 REASONS why the Lover singer is a true inspiration to all millennials

Taylor is one of the most influential artists and there's no second doubt about that! On the occasion of her birthday, we list down reasons why we believe she is a true inspiration to all millennials.
20417 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 08:10 pm
    Happy B-Day Queen!

    Happy B-Day Queen!

    Taylor is one of the most influential artists in the industry and there's no second doubt about that! Swift who has blessed us with some amazing songs over the years turns 30 today. Yes, you read that right! The Lover singer is entering her 30s. A few weeks ago, legendary singer Carole King presented Swift with "Artist of the Decade Award" at the American Music Awards and well, there is no reason why she doesn't deserve it! Taylor, as we all know, since she began her singing career, has been delivering songs we can relate to. Some of her hit songs include Shake It off, Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Bad Blood, Wildest Dreams among others. Taylor's newly released album called "Lover" has been hitting headlines for several reasons. Some of her songs from her recent album including "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lover" created buzz on social media. In case you haven't observed, Taylor always makes sure to address important issues through her songs and it is why we love her. Speaking about her song You Need To Calm Down, it celebrates gay culture. Taylor received a positive response for addressing the topic and delivering a strong message through her song. Clearly, Swift is an inspiration and we totally adore her. Taylor has undoubtedly inspired millions of people across the world. On the occasion of her birthday, we list down reasons why we believe she is a true inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Keep your head high

    Keep your head high

    Over the years, Taylor has been a part of several controversies. The recent one is the Scooter Braun controversy. However, nothing has stopped the singer from doing what she's good at. The singer has taught us that life can knock you down but you always get back up and keep your head high no matter what.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Fighting for other music artists

    Fighting for other music artists

    A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Swift's entire music catalogue will be owned by celebrity manager Scooter Braun. Braun's company bought Taylor's record label company, Big Machine Records in a $300 million deal. Post that, Swift accused Scooter of bullying her online by using two of his clients, including Justin Bieber. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Swift revealed that she will be rerecording her first six albums. In an interview with a leading daily, she not only encouraged musicians to fight for their rights but also called out fellow musicians who are at higher positions to stand up for smaller ones and support younger artists.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Learn to let go what's toxic and live

    Learn to let go what's toxic and live

    Taylor, as we all know, has been into many relationships. The singer-songwriter has learned many things from her past relationships and her songs are proof of it. Excepting that heartbreak is a lesson, Taylor has taught us to let go off the toxic things in your life instead of letting it hold you back.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Friendship goals

    Friendship goals

    Right from Selena Gomez, Cara Devilgne, Karlie Kloss, Camila Cabello among others have always revealed that Taylor is an amazing friend. Over the years, we have observed how the singer has always stood by her friend's side and defend them when need be. Selena mentioned that Swift has been one of her biggest supporters and still continues to be one.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Love yourself

    Love yourself

    In several interviews, Taylor has stated that we should always love ourselves unapologetically.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Find new ways to grow

    Find new ways to grow

    Taylor is not just a brilliant singer but she's also an amazing songwriter. Her songs are proof of the same. Apart from being a singer and songwriter, Taylor is also an actor. Recently, she starred in Tom Hooper's directorial Cats. Taylor is never afraid to take risks and that in itself is inspiring. She firmly believes in finding new ways that help her grow into a better and creative person.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Down-to-earth

    Down-to-earth

    Though she's one of the most successful artists, she's also very down-to-earth.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

