Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: 7 REASONS why the Lover singer is a true inspiration to all millennials

Happy B-Day Queen!

Taylor is one of the most influential artists in the industry and there's no second doubt about that! Swift who has blessed us with some amazing songs over the years turns 30 today. Yes, you read that right! The Lover singer is entering her 30s. A few weeks ago, legendary singer Carole King presented Swift with "Artist of the Decade Award" at the American Music Awards and well, there is no reason why she doesn't deserve it! Taylor, as we all know, since she began her singing career, has been delivering songs we can relate to. Some of her hit songs include Shake It off, Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Bad Blood, Wildest Dreams among others. Taylor's newly released album called "Lover" has been hitting headlines for several reasons. Some of her songs from her recent album including "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lover" created buzz on social media. In case you haven't observed, Taylor always makes sure to address important issues through her songs and it is why we love her. Speaking about her song You Need To Calm Down, it celebrates gay culture. Taylor received a positive response for addressing the topic and delivering a strong message through her song. Clearly, Swift is an inspiration and we totally adore her. Taylor has undoubtedly inspired millions of people across the world. On the occasion of her birthday, we list down reasons why we believe she is a true inspiration.

Photo Credit : Getty Images