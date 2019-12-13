Home
From Jonas Brothers to Taylor Swift, check out the list of singers who released Christmas songs in 2019

Every year, during the Christmas season, music artists release their brand new Christmas songs that are a perfect addition to our playlist. We bring to you some of the best Christmas songs released this year so far.
20634 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2019 03:39 am
  • 1 / 8
    Christmas songs

    Christmas songs

    Every year, during the Christmas season, music artists release their brand new Christmas songs that are a perfect addition to our playlist. Some of our all-time favourite Christmas songs would be Justin Bieber's 'Mistletoe', Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me', Wham's 'Last Christmas' among others. Speaking about this year's releases, Taylor Swift who was recently awarded Artist of the Year at American Music Awards released a brand new Christmas track called 'Christmas Tree Farm'. The song rightfully gives all the Christmas vibes and is definitely one of our favourites already. Apart from Swift, we have several other music artists who decided to make our holiday season special by blessing us with new Christmas tracks. We bring to you some of the best Christmas songs released this year so far.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Jonas Brothers - Like It's Christmas

    Jonas Brothers - Like It's Christmas

    Jonas Brothers never fail to surprise us when it comes to music. The JoBros recently released a brand new Christmas song called 'Like It's Christmas'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Lea Michele - Christmas In New York

    Lea Michele - Christmas In New York

    Lea Michele who is loved by millions for her beautiful voice released a Christmas track called 'Christmas In New York'. The music video is nothing short of a fairytale.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Liam Payne - All I Want (For Christmas)

    Liam Payne - All I Want (For Christmas)

    Former One Direction member Liam Payne who recently dropped his solo album surprised his fans with the song called 'All I Want (For Christmas)'. It is a perfect song for this season.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    Alessia Cara - Make It To Christmas

    Alessia Cara - Make It To Christmas

    Alessia is popularly known for her songs like Growing Pains, Scars To Your Beautiful, How Far I'll Go dropped a song called 'Make It To Christmas'. We are totally in love with this song.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Little Mix - One I've Been Missing

    Little Mix - One I've Been Missing

    Little Mix which consists of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are known for their hit songs. Little Mix is also one of the most-loved girl groups. Their Christmas song is called 'One I've Been Missing'.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    Idina Menzel & Ariana Grande - A Hand For Mrs. Claus

    Idina Menzel & Ariana Grande - A Hand For Mrs. Claus

    Ariana Grande who has already given us a hit song 'Santa Tell Me' which we play every year recently collaborated with Idina Menzel for a brand new Christmas track called 'A Hand For Mrs. Claus.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Taylor Swift - Christmas Tree Farm

    Taylor Swift - Christmas Tree Farm

    A few weeks ago, Taylor dropped a Christmas song called "Christmas Tree Farm" and it is beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

