1 / 7

Taylor Swift's ravishing looks in black outfits

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular singers and songwriters in the world. The singer's journey to success is truly inspiring. As we know, she enjoys a great fan following worldwide. Swift is currently creating buzz because of her newly released album 'Evermore'. Evermore, which happens to be Taylor's second surprise album of the year, received a positive response. For the uninitiated, it was back in july when she released her first surprise album 'Folkfore'. Both her albums are now out and fan cannot get enough of them. Apart from being known as a wonderful singer and lyricist, Taylor is also known for her fashion. Undeniably, Taylor is one of the most stylish celebrities in the industry. From rocking a catsuit to donning beautiful gowns and leaving fans mesmerised, she does it all and how! Given the singer's amazing taste in fashion, she is known as a style icon. Swift has proved that she can not only pull off any outfits but can also manage to look good in every colour. Black has always been her favourite. She has worn many beautiful black outfits over the years. Speaking of that, here are some of her best looks in black outfits that prove her love for the colour.

Photo Credit : Getty Images