Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's THROWBACK photos will make you jealous of their friendship; See Pics

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship is one of a kind! Taylor and Selena have been with each other at their best, as well as, worst times. As they continue to make great music and give us friendship goals, check out their throwback photos.
    Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's THROWBACK snaps

    Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship is one of a kind! They have been friends for a long time. In an interview with KISS FM UK, Selena revealed they met because they dated the Jonas Brothers (Nick and Joe) at the same time. Since then, Taylor and Selena have been with each other at their best, as well as, worst times. When it comes to showering each other with love or publicly praising each other's work, Taylor and Selena's friendship is pure goals. Time and again, Selena and Taylor have proved they are each other's biggest fans. And yes, it just hurts to believe that they haven't collaborated yet. During Gomez's new album Rare's promotional events, she mentioned that Taylor has always been by her side and is one of her biggest supporters. During one of the interactions with her fans on Instagram, Gomez called Swift her big sister. Taylor, on the other hand, has also always mentioned that Selena is an amazing friend. As they continue to make great music and give us friendship goals, check out their throwback photos. The photos will certainly make you jealous of their friendship.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    How cute is this snap!

    This pic where Taylor is cleaning something off Gomez's dress is just too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    BFF goals

    They are each other's biggest supporters and this pic is enough proof.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Holding hands

    Selena once mentioned that Taylor is always by her side and vice versa.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The happiness on their face!

    This photo sums up how proud they are of each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taking the stage by storm

    Do you want them to collaborate? Well, we hope they do!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Goals

    This pic will forever be our favourite.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

