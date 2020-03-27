Taylor Swift: 6 times the singer made FRIENDS references and displayed her love for the sitcom

1 / 7

Taylor Swift's FRIENDS references

Taylor Swift is one of the most stunning and popular singers in the world. She enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. In February 2020, Swift signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after her sixteen-year old contract with Sony/ATV expired. She has been in the news for her latest song The Man which became widely popular and was loved for its concept! Her countless achievements are truly inspiring. The singer also launched her own documentary titled Miss Americana which garnered a lot of love from the audience. Apart from this, Taylor has often opened up about her immense love and craze for the popular sitcom FRIENDS. On many instances, she has mentioned how she absolutely loves the show and constantly watches the reruns of it. The singer also had the best moments of her life when she performed with Lisa Kudrow on stage who portrayed the character of Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom and also when Matt LeBlanc (Joey) joined her on stage during one of her performances! On that note, check out when the singer expressed her deep love for the show and proved that she is indeed the biggest Friends fan ever!

Photo Credit : Getty