Taylor Swift: 6 times the singer made FRIENDS references and displayed her love for the sitcom
One of the most popular and gorgeous singers in the world, Taylor Swift enjoys a huge fan following. But you know what is she the biggest fan of? The most popular TV sitcom FRIENDS! Read on for times she made references about the sitcom.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1882 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 27, 2020 07:08 pm
1 / 7
Taylor Swift's FRIENDS references
Taylor Swift is one of the most stunning and popular singers in the world. She enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. In February 2020, Swift signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after her sixteen-year old contract with Sony/ATV expired. She has been in the news for her latest song The Man which became widely popular and was loved for its concept! Her countless achievements are truly inspiring. The singer also launched her own documentary titled Miss Americana which garnered a lot of love from the audience. Apart from this, Taylor has often opened up about her immense love and craze for the popular sitcom FRIENDS. On many instances, she has mentioned how she absolutely loves the show and constantly watches the reruns of it. The singer also had the best moments of her life when she performed with Lisa Kudrow on stage who portrayed the character of Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom and also when Matt LeBlanc (Joey) joined her on stage during one of her performances! On that note, check out when the singer expressed her deep love for the show and proved that she is indeed the biggest Friends fan ever!
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 7
The singer expressed her wish to be the lyricist of the theme track
In one of her interviews with Vogue, when asked about one song she wished she had written, the singer was quick to respond saying the theme song of FRIENDS, I'll Be There For You!
Photo Credit : Getty
3 / 7
The TV show she is hooked on forever
On several instances, Taylor has mentioned that FRIENDS is the one show she will be hooked on forever and she can watch reruns of all the time.
Photo Credit : Getty
4 / 7
The comfort episode
In one of her behind the scenes of a magazine shoot, Taylor spoke about a specific episode which always comforts her soul. She mentioned about, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" and that it will always be her favourite episode. Well, one of them of course.
Photo Credit : Getty
5 / 7
Recreating the theme song
Taylor recreated the fountain scene from the FRIENDS theme track at one of her concerts and it was truly iconic!
Photo Credit : Getty
6 / 7
Monica and Chandler are the one true pair
During one of her chat sessions with her fans, she was asked to name a twin cats pair. She immediately responded by saying, "Monica and Chandler".
Photo Credit : Getty
7 / 7
Never lonely
Taylor once said during her chat sessions with fans how she never feels lonely when she heads back home after being surrounded by so many people and it is because she has the company of Ross, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler on her TV!
Photo Credit : Getty
