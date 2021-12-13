Taylor Swift Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the singer's hottest looks from her performances

This photo of Taylor Swift is from one of her performances in 2019 as she took to the stage at the 7th Annual We Can Survive event at The Hollywood Bowl. The singer looked beyond amazing in a black outfit as she belted out her best hits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When Taylor Swift performed at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball event in 2019, she showed off one of her best onstage looks as she donned a blingy dress to add to the festive spirit. At one point she also cutely added a holiday season touch to her look wearing a Santa cap along with it.
Taylor Swift was a sight to behold at the American Music Awards 2019 as she delivered a smashing performance on stage looking like an absolute diva in a glittery, gold outfit. This is one of Swift's best looks when it comes to her awards performances.
Taylor Swift would make for a great Catwoman and the singer seemed to be proving just that as she performed on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in a stunning black lace jumpsuit. Swift sung a cover of Carole King's Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow at the ceremony.
Taylor Swift recreated the choreography from her Me! song’s video on stage at Billboard Music Awards 2019 as she performed wearing a rainbow dress along with multi-color-dressed dancers and also her collaborator Brendon Urie sporting a paint-splashed silver suit. This photo showcases Swift's unforgettable look.
Taylor Swift donned a white shirt during her opening performance at AMAs 2019 which was emblazoned with it the titles of her albums in a font that resembled to the one that is on prison uniforms. Swift let her outfit do the talking as she addressed the fallout with Big Machine Records with this look.