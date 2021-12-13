Taylor Swift Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the singer's hottest looks from her performances

Published on Dec 13, 2021
   
    Taylor Swift's click from a performance in 2019.

    Taylor Swift's bewitching onstage look

    This photo of Taylor Swift is from one of her performances in 2019 as she took to the stage at the 7th Annual We Can Survive event at The Hollywood Bowl. The singer looked beyond amazing in a black outfit as she belted out her best hits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taylor Swift performs at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball event.

    Taylor's blingy Christmas look

    When Taylor Swift performed at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball event in 2019, she showed off one of her best onstage looks as she donned a blingy dress to add to the festive spirit. At one point she also cutely added a holiday season touch to her look wearing a Santa cap along with it.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taylor Swift performs at American Music Awards 2019.

    Taylor's gold look at American Music Awards

    Taylor Swift was a sight to behold at the American Music Awards 2019 as she delivered a smashing performance on stage looking like an absolute diva in a glittery, gold outfit. This is one of Swift's best looks when it comes to her awards performances.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taylor Swift performs at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

    Taylor Swift's risque look in a lacey jumpsuit

    Taylor Swift would make for a great Catwoman and the singer seemed to be proving just that as she performed on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in a stunning black lace jumpsuit. Swift sung a cover of Carole King's Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow at the ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taylor Swift at Billboard Music Awards 2019.

    Taylor Swift's rainbow dress at BBMAs 2019

    Taylor Swift recreated the choreography from her Me! song’s video on stage at Billboard Music Awards 2019 as she performed wearing a rainbow dress along with multi-color-dressed dancers and also her collaborator Brendon Urie sporting a paint-splashed silver suit. This photo showcases Swift's unforgettable look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taylor Swift's look at AMAs performance.

    Taylor Swift's famous white shirt dress

    Taylor Swift donned a white shirt during her opening performance at AMAs 2019 which was emblazoned with it the titles of her albums in a font that resembled to the one that is on prison uniforms. Swift let her outfit do the talking as she addressed the fallout with Big Machine Records with this look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images