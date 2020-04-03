/
Taylor Swift: Check out the singer's THROWBACK photos when she had curly hair
Taylor Swift is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. She never fails to experiment and rock various style and beauty looks. On that note, check out her throwback pictures when she pulled off curly hair like a pro!
April 3, 2020
Taylor Swift's curled hairstyles
Taylor Swift is one of the most stunning and popular singers in the world. She enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. In February 2020, Swift signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after her sixteen-year old contract with Sony/ATV expired. Apart from this, the singer is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her beauty looks and hairstyle. She also makes experiments with her hairstyles and fashion looks and pulls it off with ease. She is also really active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most adorable and gorgeous snaps on her feed. Her feed is indeed a treat to the eyes and there is no denying that! If you are a true 'Swiftie' you will surely know that years back the Bad Blood singer sported a curly hairstyle in the initial years of her career which she carried off with confidence. However, she soon transformed into a sleek and straight hairstyle. Speaking about it, Swift said, it has been a bittersweet hair transformation. "It’s the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high," Swift added, "But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they’ve left me. Please pray for their safe return." That's cute and how! On that note, taking you down a memory lane with times she proved she is the queen of curls and pulled off some fantastic curled hairstyles.
Photo Credit : Getty
Pretty and how!
We love his heartwarming smile.
Pulling off curls like a pro
Boss lady pulls off curls like a pro and this picture is a proof!
Loving this hairstyle
Taylor looked like a vision and there's no denying that.
What a fun hairstyle!
Take notes to style those curls in the prettiest way possible.
Beauty personified
We are in love with her various curled hairstyles.
Tied up in a pretty bun
This experimental and flawless hairstyle is an absolute winner!
Loosed tousles
A head of enviable ringlets caused storms of tweens to flock to their local Targets to stock up on curling irons and hot rollers back then!
