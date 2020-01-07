From Taylor Swift to Pink, here's a list of the celebs who fought with the Kardashians

1 / 6

Kardashians Feuds

The Kardashians and controversies go hand in hand! The Kardashians have made headlines multiple times for many controversies over the years. Be it Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian, the K sisters often find themselves in controversy. There are a lot of celebrities who are on the Kardashians' 'enemy' list. When we talk about Kim Kardashian's celebrity feuds, Taylor Swift tops the list. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars' list of haters is long. Time and again, Kardashians have addressed their feuds on their reality show as well. For the uninitiated, back in 2018, on the Valentine's Day, Kim sent bottles of her fragrances to both her lovers and haters. Kim's haters include Pink, Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams, Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil and more. Well today, we bring to you a list of celebs who have fought with the Kardashians.

Photo Credit : Getty Images