From Taylor Swift to Pink, here's a list of the celebs who fought with the Kardashians

The Kardashians and controversies go hand in hand! They have made headlines multiple times for many controversies over the years. Today, we bring to you a list of celebs who have fought with the Kardashians.
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: January 7, 2020 01:15 pm
    Kardashians Feuds

    The Kardashians and controversies go hand in hand! The Kardashians have made headlines multiple times for many controversies over the years. Be it Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian, the K sisters often find themselves in controversy. There are a lot of celebrities who are on the Kardashians' 'enemy' list. When we talk about Kim Kardashian's celebrity feuds, Taylor Swift tops the list. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars' list of haters is long. Time and again, Kardashians have addressed their feuds on their reality show as well. For the uninitiated, back in 2018, on the Valentine's Day, Kim sent bottles of her fragrances to both her lovers and haters. Kim's haters include Pink, Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams, Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil and more. Well today, we bring to you a list of celebs who have fought with the Kardashians.

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor and Kanye's feud is an unforgettable one. It goes back to 2016 when Kim Kardashian West released audio clips of conversation between Kanye and Taylor. The clips allegedly proved that Taylor approved of Kanye's Famous lyrics which he wrote about the singer. Post the controversy, Taylor revealed that the rapper never mentioned about calling Taylor 'that bitch' in his song. The Lover singer later released an album called "Reputation" which indirectly addressed all the drama.

    Chloe Grace Moretz

    In 2016, Kim Kardashian shared a nude selfie on social media which didn't go down well with many. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz spoke up about the same and tweeted, "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies." Kim hit back at the actress and called her out for appearing nude on one of the magazine covers.

    Pink

    After the Chloe Grace Moretz drama, Pink tweeted a lengthy message that praised women but used their work ethic and talent rather than their t---- and a----." The singer didn't target the reality star when she wrote the message but later confirmed it was about Kim when she appeared on 'What What Happens Live.'

    Chelsea Handler

    Chelsea is not fond of Kardashians and she proved it when she blamed them for Donald Trump's presidency. In an interview with Variety, she said, "I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don't go away - It's surreal. Everyone is for sale." Kim Kardashian later proved she's not fond of Handler either when she sent her a bottle of perfume which had "HATERS" written on it.

    Wendy Williams

    Wendy Williams has a history of feuds with The Kardashians. Wendy's comments on Kim's Paris robbery didn't go down well with the reality star. On her talk show, Wendy said, "I would hope that she's not making any part of this up for dramatic effect." Kourtney Kardashian later slammed Williams.

