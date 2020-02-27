Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts

1 / 6

Things we love about The Man music video

Taylor Swift’s new song titled The Man from her album Lover’s music video has been released on the internet and is receiving worldwide praise and appreciation from the audience. The song is written, directed and sung by Taylor Swift making it her official solo directorial debut. In the video, the singer transforms into a man and treat him the way the society usually behaves. Taylor has also taken the avatar of a man in the music video and has owned the director’s chair. With a slight dig at Scooter Braun, Taylor has owned the music video and how! She also took some help from Dwayne Johnson. The WWE star turned actor voiced a small part of the video for the "man" in the video. As we play the track on loop, here are five things we absolutely loved about the song and that have our heart.

Photo Credit : Getty Images