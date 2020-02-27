/
/
/
Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts
Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts
Taylor Swift's new song The Man has released and is garnering a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Check out five things about the track that totally won our hearts.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
579 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 27, 2020 09:14 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment