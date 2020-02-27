Home
/
Photos
/
Taylor Swift
/
Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts

Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts

Taylor Swift's new song The Man has released and is garnering a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Check out five things about the track that totally won our hearts.
579 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Things we love about The Man music video

    Things we love about The Man music video

    Taylor Swift’s new song titled The Man from her album Lover’s music video has been released on the internet and is receiving worldwide praise and appreciation from the audience. The song is written, directed and sung by Taylor Swift making it her official solo directorial debut. In the video, the singer transforms into a man and treat him the way the society usually behaves. Taylor has also taken the avatar of a man in the music video and has owned the director’s chair. With a slight dig at Scooter Braun, Taylor has owned the music video and how! She also took some help from Dwayne Johnson. The WWE star turned actor voiced a small part of the video for the "man" in the video. As we play the track on loop, here are five things we absolutely loved about the song and that have our heart.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Dwayne

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

    Could this get any better? Taylor Swift surprised all of us with the legend Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’s special role in the track. The WWE star turned actor voiced a small part of the video for the "man" in the video.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    She was

    She was "The Man"

    The primary and the most appalling surprise in the video was Taylor Swift herself. Taylor Swift has taken the form of a man in the music video and has played most of the characters by herself. So basically, she owned the video with the direction, writing, starring and of course her beautiful playback.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Dig at Scooter Braun

    Dig at Scooter Braun

    A sign with a line through a scooter – signalling No Scooters in the video made it all crystal clear. Taylor Swift’s subtle yet clear dig at her arch-nemesis Scooter Braun created a storm on the internet and the netizens cannot get over Taylor’s creativity and excellence.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Taylor Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift’s special appearance

    Taylor Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift’s special appearance

    Taylor Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift made a special appearance in the music video of The Man.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    The Feminist point of view

    The Feminist point of view

    Over an up-tempo production, Swift imagines the media's treatment of her if she were a man.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival: 5 times Deepika Padukone ruled the international red carpet
Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival: 5 times Deepika Padukone ruled the international red carpet
Eminem\'s daughter Hailie Jade\'s beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look
PHOTOS: Surbhi Jyoti\'s beauty looks will leave you amazed; Check it out
PHOTOS: Surbhi Jyoti's beauty looks will leave you amazed; Check it out
Ranbir Kapoor to Vidyut Jamwal: Shruti Haasan’s link ups rumours with THESE actors will surprise you
Ranbir Kapoor to Vidyut Jamwal: Shruti Haasan’s link ups rumours with THESE actors will surprise you
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri\'s elder son Aryan Khan is the BEST big brother to AbRam; Check it out
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's elder son Aryan Khan is the BEST big brother to AbRam; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement