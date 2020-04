1 / 7

Taylor Swift on-stage with her first ever Grammy in 2010

Taylor Swift is one of the most stunning and popular singers in the world. She enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. In February 2020, Swift signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after her sixteen-year-old contract with Sony/ATV expired. The singer also launched her own documentary titled Miss Americana which garnered a lot of love from the audience. Apart from this, the singer is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress with her beauty looks and hairstyle. She also makes experiments with her hairstyles and fashion looks and pulls it off with ease. She is also really active on social media and keeps sharing some of the most adorable and gorgeous snaps on her feed. Her feed is indeed a treat to the eyes and there is no denying that! She has been in the news for her latest song The Man which became widely popular and was loved for its concept! Her countless achievements are truly inspiring. Taylor Swift won her first Grammy Award on Jan. 31, 2010, during the pre-telecast of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. She actually won four awards on that date, including Album of the Year. However, what won over the netizens was her fabulous reaction on stage! Check out the singer's snaps from the event which will surely make your day.

Photo Credit : Getty Images