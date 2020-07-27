/
/
/
From having 7 siblings to current relationship status: ALL about The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez
From having 7 siblings to current relationship status: ALL about The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez
Taylor Zakhar Perez who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 is creating a huge buzz. As we look forward to see more of him, here is a list of interesting things you should know about the new heartthrob.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3548 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 27, 2020 04:31 pm
1 / 9
Facts about Taylor Zakhar Perez
The Kissing Booth 2 has been creating a huge buzz ever since it dropped on Netflix. Fans have been sharing if they're in Team Noah or Team Marco. The cast members Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez have been creating as much buzz as the show. Talking about Taylor Zakhar Perez, in particular, he plays the role of Marco, Elle's (Joey King) new classmate. Fans just can't stop talking about how handsome he is! Plus, he is immensely talented. Aside from being a brilliant performer, Taylor can sing, dance, also play the guitar. Yes, you read it right! He is a man of many talents. Before bagging a role in The Kissing Booth 2 opposite Joey King and Jacob Elordi, he made guest appearances on shows like Scandal, Awkward, Young & Hungry, and iCarly. Also, did you know he has a background in musical theatre? If you didn't, now you know! As we look forward to see more of him, here is a list of interesting things you should know about the new heartthrob.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Seven siblings
The actor has seven siblings.
Photo Credit : Netflix
3 / 9
Favourite snack
When asked him about his favourite snack, he told Glamour magazine, 'I have three: cutup apples, popcorn and dark chocolates.'
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
His relationship status
All the fans can rejoice as he is currently single.
Photo Credit : Netflix
5 / 9
Would he ever date a fan?
When asked him if he would ever date a fan, he said, 'I don't want to say no, because you never know.'
Photo Credit : Netflix
6 / 9
Romantic date night activity
When asked him about the most romantic date night activity, he said that he is a day or weekend trip kind of guy. 'I really don't like it when someone limits it to the evening. I know this sounds corny, but walking on the beach is fun for me.'
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
His ideal type
The actor loves adventurous people.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Celeb crush
The actor has a crush on Angelina Jolie.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 9
Redesigned interiors for a lot of homes
The actor revealed that he has redesigned interiors for a lot of homes. He revealed, 'My uncle was a set designer and art director, so he taught me a lot in that realm.'
Photo Credit : Instagram