From having 7 siblings to current relationship status: ALL about The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez

From having 7 siblings to current relationship status: ALL about The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 is creating a huge buzz. As we look forward to see more of him, here is a list of interesting things you should know about the new heartthrob.
3548 reads Mumbai
  1 / 9
    Facts about Taylor Zakhar Perez

    Facts about Taylor Zakhar Perez

    The Kissing Booth 2 has been creating a huge buzz ever since it dropped on Netflix. Fans have been sharing if they're in Team Noah or Team Marco. The cast members Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez have been creating as much buzz as the show. Talking about Taylor Zakhar Perez, in particular, he plays the role of Marco, Elle's (Joey King) new classmate. Fans just can't stop talking about how handsome he is! Plus, he is immensely talented. Aside from being a brilliant performer, Taylor can sing, dance, also play the guitar. Yes, you read it right! He is a man of many talents. Before bagging a role in The Kissing Booth 2 opposite Joey King and Jacob Elordi, he made guest appearances on shows like Scandal, Awkward, Young & Hungry, and iCarly. Also, did you know he has a background in musical theatre? If you didn't, now you know! As we look forward to see more of him, here is a list of interesting things you should know about the new heartthrob.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 9
    Seven siblings

    Seven siblings

    The actor has seven siblings.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  3 / 9
    Favourite snack

    Favourite snack

    When asked him about his favourite snack, he told Glamour magazine, 'I have three: cutup apples, popcorn and dark chocolates.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    His relationship status

    His relationship status

    All the fans can rejoice as he is currently single.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  5 / 9
    Would he ever date a fan?

    Would he ever date a fan?

    When asked him if he would ever date a fan, he said, 'I don't want to say no, because you never know.'

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  6 / 9
    Romantic date night activity

    Romantic date night activity

    When asked him about the most romantic date night activity, he said that he is a day or weekend trip kind of guy. 'I really don't like it when someone limits it to the evening. I know this sounds corny, but walking on the beach is fun for me.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 9
    His ideal type

    His ideal type

    The actor loves adventurous people.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 9
    Celeb crush

    Celeb crush

    The actor has a crush on Angelina Jolie.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  9 / 9
    Redesigned interiors for a lot of homes

    Redesigned interiors for a lot of homes

    The actor revealed that he has redesigned interiors for a lot of homes. He revealed, 'My uncle was a set designer and art director, so he taught me a lot in that realm.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

