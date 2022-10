Tejasswi Prakash hosts a surprise birthday bash for beau Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, who is a renowned name in the TV industry, rings on his birthday on 11 October. The actor became the nation’s heartthrob with his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai and after that, he was part of several shows. The actor found the love of his life on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. He and Tejasswi Prakash hit it off on the show and they have been inseparable ever since. On Karan’s birthday, Tejasswi Prakash threw him a surprise birthday bash.