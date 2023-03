5 love-dipped PICS of Tejran that will melt your heart

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. This couple gives new reasons to fans to fall deeper in love with them every day. There are several times when Tejran proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry.