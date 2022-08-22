5 PICS of Tejasswi Prakash in stunning lehengas

1 / 6

Tejasswi Prakash in stunning lehengas

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the telly world. After winning Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, she is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 in the lead role. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often treats her fans with adorable snaps. Her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain as well. The stunning actress can easily ace both traditional and modern looks with style. Here are some magnificent looks of the actress in lehangas.

Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram