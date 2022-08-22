5 PICS of Tejasswi Prakash in stunning lehengas

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the telly world. After winning Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, she is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 in the lead role. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often treats her fans with adorable snaps. Her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain as well. The stunning actress can easily ace both traditional and modern looks with style. Here are some magnificent looks of the actress in lehangas.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
Naagin 6 star is acing the traditional looks with the gorgeous coco brown lehenga, which she has paired with black sleeveless blouse. It has heavy embroidery in the lower part of the lehenga, which she paired it with net dupatta and statement earrings.
Bigg Boss 15 winner has sported a marvellous beige lehenga with intricate embroidery and pearl design on it. The skirt has a shimmery style and she paired the look with large studded earrings.
Swaragini actress looks stylish in lemon yellow lehenga with floral embroidery work and shimmery effect. She paired it with pearl layered necklace and kundan earrings.
The actress looks like a south Indian actress as she sported a silk lehenga with puffy sleeves and motif design. It is a royal blue and pink contrast lehenga, which she paired with beautiful golden jewellery.
The actress looks like a dream in the blush pink net design lehenga. She has sported a beautiful heavy embroidery work blouse and net flared lehenga skirt. She paired the look with lehenga statement necklace, earrings and bangles.