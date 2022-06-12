5 Times Naagin 6 actress Tejassswi Prakash looked fashionable in open hair

1 / 6

Tejasswi hair down

Tejasswi Prakash is not only the most fashionable actress in the telly world but also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others. The gorgeous actress recently came to the limelight with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Her fashionable looks and her bubbly nature were loved by the audience. Post the show, she is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Naagin 6. Here we have given 5 looks of actress where she looked fabulous with hair opened.

Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram