5 Times Naagin 6 actress Tejassswi Prakash looked fashionable in open hair

Tejasswi Prakash is not only the most fashionable actress in the telly world but also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others. The gorgeous actress recently came to the limelight with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Her fashionable looks and her bubbly nature were loved by the audience. Post the show, she is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Naagin 6. Here we have given 5 looks of actress where she looked fabulous with hair opened.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
The actress looks fabulous in the multicolour pantsuit with a red crop top. She looks stylish her hair open and lightly curled.
In the pictures, she is seen seated on a bike with Karan Kundrra, when she visited the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. For the look, she had sported a peach netted dress with a shiny detail top. Her hair had a middle parting with clips on both sides.
Tejasswi Prakash looks sizzling in a white bodycon dress with fabulous makeup. She paired the look with her open and middle-parted hair, which looked excellent with her look.
In the picture, Tejasswi looks gorgeous in multicolour sweatshirt and her hair is frizzed as she takes selfies.
The actress looks gorgeous in the tie and dye multicolour dress which she sported with red lipstick and hoops earrings. Her hair is falling freely on her shoulder and the bounce in her hair is gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
