5 times Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash rocked date night look

Tejasswi Prakash is presently one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She has been part of numerous shows including Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Karn Sangini and others. The actress is presently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Naagin 6. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where people loved her strong personality as well as her stunning fashion sense. Tejasswi enjoys a huge social media following for her stylish looks and fashionable looks. Here we are offering a few pics of the actress that are perfect for your special date night.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
The actress has sported a flared crop top with high waist trousers. The bright pink outfit with light makeup offers a perfect look for a play date.
Tejasswi Prakash looks adorable in the beautiful floral short dress with deep neckline and front tie up. You can pair the look with hoops or pearl drop earrings.
If you want to make a statement with your look, them you can opt for the lace backless body fitted dress. You can pair it with nude or red shade of lipstick.
Make your attire summer-friendly with a royal blue dress having frills and a sweetheart neckline. You can pair it with blue eyeshadow and golden hoops like Tejasswi.
You can never go wrong with a black dress for a date. The collared neck and buttoned waist dress is a perfect for making your look stand out in the room.
