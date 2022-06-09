5 Times Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash looked chic and snazzy in short dresses

1 / 6

Tejasswi short dresses

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the TV sector. She is presently playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s successful show Naagin 6. Her acting skills are highly appreciated by the audience and the fans are loving her chemistry with the actor Simba Nagpal. She was previously seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she was hailed for her strong personality and fashionable looks. Tejasswi Prakash can easily carry Indian as well as Western look. Here are few glimpse of the actress in fashionable short dresses.

Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram