5 Times Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash looked chic and snazzy in short dresses

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the TV sector. She is presently playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s successful show Naagin 6. Her acting skills are highly appreciated by the audience and the fans are loving her chemistry with the actor Simba Nagpal. She was previously seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she was hailed for her strong personality and fashionable looks. Tejasswi Prakash can easily carry Indian as well as Western look. Here are few glimpse of the actress in fashionable short dresses.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
Tejasswi Prakash looks like a royal in the gorgeous golden sleeveless straight dress. She paired the look with hoop earrings and beige heels.
Swaragini fame actress looks sizzling in the green shiny short dress with leather-like texture. It is a bodycon dress and she paired it with golden hoops and light makeup.
Naagin 6 actress has sported a stylish yet comfy look with the short dress. It is a jacket style dress in light blue color and polka dot prints. She paired the look with bright pink thigh high heeled boots.
The actress is looking like a beautiful sunflower in a yellow short dress. It has puffy detail for the sleeves and button detailing from neckline to the bottom of the dress.
Tejasswi Prakash is looking fashionable and very stylish in the pink bodycon stylish dress with pleated design on the top. She paired the look with curled hair and long earrings.
