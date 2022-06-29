5 times Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash stole the show in brown outfits

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional franchise, Naagin 6. Tejasswi is quite popular for both, her professional as well as personal life. She is dating popular actor Karan Kundrra since their stint in Bigg Boss 14. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and experimental styling. The actress looks gorgeous in shades of brown, here are few glimpses.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Tejasswi Prakash looks fabulous in the light brown ruffle style top and skirt set. It is a full sleeves top with ruffle details and a short skirt.
The actress looks like a glam queen in the brown shimmery dress with off-shoulder detailing. There are several shades of brown in the bodycon dress. Her hair is tied up and the makeup is dark but flawless.
Tejasswi is ready to walk on the red carpet in the fashionable gown. It is a single sleeve gown with high slit. There is polka dot all over it. She paired it with hoop earring and beige earrings.
The actress looks fabulous in the brown sleeveless short dress. It is a heavily embellished dress, which she paired with high heels.
The actress looks gorgeous in the beautiful chocolate brown short dress. It is a high-neck dress with puffy sleeves and a bandage design below the waist.
