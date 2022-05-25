5 Times Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with her athleisure looks

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names on social media since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Swaragini fame actress was the winner of the season and she also found love on the show, Karan Kundrra. The actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashionable looks and exquisite styling. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos of herself in athleisure outfits. Here are a few pictures of Naagin 6 actress flaunting her fit physique in athleisure.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
For the look, Tejasswi Prakash has sported a black sports bra with red prints and 3/4th length black shorts. She paired it with grey shoes.
The Naagin 6 actress looks chic in a white sports bra and multicolour with prints tights.
For the look, Tejasswi has sported a maroon sports bra and blue printed tights. Her hair is open and she has worn black shoes.
She looks absolutely stunning in a military print sports bra with designer strips and jogger set.
Tejasswi Prakash looks charming in blush pink sports bra and tights. She paired it with a purple jacket.
