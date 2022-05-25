5 Times Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with her athleisure looks

1 / 6

Tejasswi Prakash athleisure looks

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names on social media since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Swaragini fame actress was the winner of the season and she also found love on the show, Karan Kundrra. The actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashionable looks and exquisite styling. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos of herself in athleisure outfits. Here are a few pictures of Naagin 6 actress flaunting her fit physique in athleisure.

Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram