Raqesh Bapat to Tejasswi Prakash; Celebs who sculpt their own eco-friendly Ganpati idols

The most awaited and celebrated occasion, Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated tomorrow, on 31st August, and will continue for the next 11 days. Every ardent Ganesh bhakt eagerly awaits for the festival to arrive and every year celebrates it most grandly. People welcome Bappa to their homes with utmost devotion and excitement. While the celebrations have already been started, celebrities have opted for the eco-friendly Ganesha idol instead of PoP to reduce water pollution. Let's take a look at celebs who make eco-friendly Ganesh idols at home and contribute their bit to saving mother nature.
Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat
Tejasswi Prakash is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, and every year she makes eco-friendly Ganpati idols at home. The actress even captured her experience once while she made an idol with Rithvik Dhanjani and had shared a vlog on her YouTube channel.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash
Raqesh Bapat has been making eco-friendly idols for many years now, and during the process Raqesh exclusively told us, “Making anything is therapy. You’re so close to God, and so in tune with what you are creating.” In the past, he has taught making eco-friendly idols to many of his friends, including actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Raqesh is often seen flaunting his artistic skills and never fails to amaze his audience.
Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram
Rithvik Dhanjani is also among the biggest devotee of Ganpati Bappa. The actor too believes in ditching POP idols as it harms marine life while 'Visarjan', and chooses to make eco-friendly idols at home.
Photo Credit : Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary had also shared a glimpse of his cute little Ganpati Bappa, which was carved by the actor last year.
Photo Credit : Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Karanvir Bohra also flaunted his artistic skills and carved an eco-friendly Ganesha to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.
Photo Credit : Karanvir Bohra Instagram