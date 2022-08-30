Raqesh Bapat to Tejasswi Prakash; Celebs who sculpt their own eco-friendly Ganpati idols

1 / 6

Celebs sculpt their own eco-friendly Ganpati idols

The most awaited and celebrated occasion, Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated tomorrow, on 31st August, and will continue for the next 11 days. Every ardent Ganesh bhakt eagerly awaits for the festival to arrive and every year celebrates it most grandly. People welcome Bappa to their homes with utmost devotion and excitement. While the celebrations have already been started, celebrities have opted for the eco-friendly Ganesha idol instead of PoP to reduce water pollution. Let's take a look at celebs who make eco-friendly Ganesh idols at home and contribute their bit to saving mother nature.

Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat