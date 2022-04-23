Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash: TV Actors who recently bought a new car

1 / 6

TV celebs who bought a car recently

It is often a big deal for anyone to bring home a swanky new car. Be it you or any Television celebrity, buying a new car is like fulfilling a dream. Well, there are many TV celebs who have bought a car recently and expressed their happiness on social media. From Naagin's Tejasswi Prakash to Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, we have a list of celebs who welcomed a new addition into their lives and are a proud owner of a swanky new car.

Photo Credit : Instagram