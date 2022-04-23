Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash: TV Actors who recently bought a new car

    TV celebs who bought a car recently

    It is often a big deal for anyone to bring home a swanky new car. Be it you or any Television celebrity, buying a new car is like fulfilling a dream. Well, there are many TV celebs who have bought a car recently and expressed their happiness on social media. From Naagin's Tejasswi Prakash to Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, we have a list of celebs who welcomed a new addition into their lives and are a proud owner of a swanky new car.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tejasswi's Audi Q7

    Tejasswi Prakash is in the limelight ever since she won the winner trophy of Bigg Boss 15. Well, the Naagin 6 actress recently bought an Audi Q7. She even shared a few pictures of herself with the car. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra went along with her to get her prized possession home.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Vishal Kotian's SUV

    Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian bought an SUV car last week. In his Instagram post he revealed that this one was a surprise gift for his father on his birthday. The actor also penned down a note about the time when his dad bought him a car and how he is doing the same for his father.

    Photo Credit : Vishal Kotian/Instagram

    Arti Singh's Thar

    Arti Singh bought a Mahindra Thar for herself recently. The actress has worked hard to make this expensive purchase for herself. Her brother Krushna Abhishek expressed his happiness and pride to see his sister make this expensive purchase for herself.

    Photo Credit : Arti Singh/Instagram

    Krushna Abhishek's Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

    Well known, comedian Krushna Abhishek had bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. It is the previous generation of GLE and is finished in black colour. The images of the new SUV were shared on Instagram by Arti Singh, the comedian's sister. She expressed how proud she was of her brother.

    Photo Credit : Arti Singh/Instagram

    Rupali Ganguly's Mahindra Thar

    Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly owns several luxurious cars but the latest in her collection is the Mahindra Thar. The SUV costs around Rs 14.16 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly's Mahindra Thar