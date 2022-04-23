Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash: TV Actors who recently bought a new car

It is often a big deal for anyone to bring home a swanky new car. Be it you or any Television celebrity, buying a new car is like fulfilling a dream. Well, there are many TV celebs who have bought a car recently and expressed their happiness on social media. From Naagin's Tejasswi Prakash to Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, we have a list of celebs who welcomed a new addition into their lives and are a proud owner of a swanky new car.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is in the limelight ever since she won the winner trophy of Bigg Boss 15. Well, the Naagin 6 actress recently bought an Audi Q7. She even shared a few pictures of herself with the car. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra went along with her to get her prized possession home.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian bought an SUV car last week. In his Instagram post he revealed that this one was a surprise gift for his father on his birthday. The actor also penned down a note about the time when his dad bought him a car and how he is doing the same for his father.
Photo Credit : Vishal Kotian/Instagram
Arti Singh bought a Mahindra Thar for herself recently. The actress has worked hard to make this expensive purchase for herself. Her brother Krushna Abhishek expressed his happiness and pride to see his sister make this expensive purchase for herself.
Photo Credit : Arti Singh/Instagram
Well known, comedian Krushna Abhishek had bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. It is the previous generation of GLE and is finished in black colour. The images of the new SUV were shared on Instagram by Arti Singh, the comedian's sister. She expressed how proud she was of her brother.
Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly owns several luxurious cars but the latest in her collection is the Mahindra Thar. The SUV costs around Rs 14.16 lakh.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly's Mahindra Thar
