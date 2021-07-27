Advertisement
Telugu actor Nithiin and wife Shalini's THESE 5 love filled photos prove they are a match made in heaven

Nithiin and Shalini's romantic photos have always proved they are a match made in heaven. Every photo speaks volumes about their mature relationship, strong bonding, and togetherness.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2021 12:30 pm
    Nithiin and Shalini anniversary photo

    Cuddles and kisses

    Nithiin and his wife Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The couple got married in presence of their family members during the lockdown at the Taj Falaknuma Palace on July 26, 2020. Since it was an intimate wedding, Power star Pawan Kalyan and a few other biggies showed their presence to bless the couple at pre-wedding ceremonies. Nithiin and Shalini, ever since their marriage, have been setting major couple goals. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and their romantic photo took social media by storm. Nithiin and Shalini's romantic photos have always proved they are a match made in heaven. Every photo speaks volumes about their mature relationship, strong bonding, and togetherness. Fans are always thrilled about seeing their favourite Bheeshma actor in his happiest moments with his ladylove. Today, let's take a look at the best love-filled moments of actor Nithiin with his ladylove Shalini.

    Photo Credit : Nithiin Twitter

    Shalini and Nithiin twinning

    Twinning and winning

    Nithiin didn't take the routine way of proposing by going down on the knees and so, he proposed to her on one leg and she said yes.

    Photo Credit : Shalini Instagram

    Nithiin and Shalini stunning couple

    Make way for this adorable couple!

    Nithiin, in an interview, revealed, "We met about eight years back but we are in a relationship for the past five years."

    Photo Credit : Nithiin Instagram

    Nithiin and Shalini cake cutting

    Truly and madly in love

    They have a good understanding and trust towards each other.

    Photo Credit : Shalini Instagram

    Nithiin's photo with wife shalini

    Better together and happier

    Shalini is from Hyderabad and has done Master in Business Management from a UK university. They met each other through a common friend and after knowing each other for five years, love bloomed between them.

    Photo Credit : Shalini Instagram

