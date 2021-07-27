Telugu actor Nithiin and wife Shalini's THESE 5 love filled photos prove they are a match made in heaven

1 / 5

Cuddles and kisses

Nithiin and his wife Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The couple got married in presence of their family members during the lockdown at the Taj Falaknuma Palace on July 26, 2020. Since it was an intimate wedding, Power star Pawan Kalyan and a few other biggies showed their presence to bless the couple at pre-wedding ceremonies. Nithiin and Shalini, ever since their marriage, have been setting major couple goals. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and their romantic photo took social media by storm. Nithiin and Shalini's romantic photos have always proved they are a match made in heaven. Every photo speaks volumes about their mature relationship, strong bonding, and togetherness. Fans are always thrilled about seeing their favourite Bheeshma actor in his happiest moments with his ladylove. Today, let's take a look at the best love-filled moments of actor Nithiin with his ladylove Shalini.

Photo Credit : Nithiin Twitter