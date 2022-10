Rakul and Siddharth flaunt their stylish side

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh as their film Thank God is all set to release soon. The trailer of the film which also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role has already created a lot of buzz and fans cannot wait to watch the film. Both Rakul and Sidharth are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and today too the stars were snapped in Mumbai flaunting their stylish side as they were snapped in the city.