A dedicated Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is definitely one of the fittest actresses in the South industry, and her dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle is the reason behind it. As you might already know, the Radhe Shyam star suffered a ligament tear in her foot, and she is presently on the road to recovery. Despite being injured, the diva has not put paused her fitness regime, and she was seen stepping out of the gym post a workout session in Mumbai today. As her off-duty look, Pooja Hegde paired a yellow crop top with green leggings. She completed the attire with black shades and a brown pair of flip-flops. The actress was also seen with a cast on her leg, near her ankle. Pooja Hegde is often seen sweating it out in the gym. She even drops sneak peeks from her workout sessions on Instagram. On this note, let us take a look at some post-workout photos of the Beast actress.