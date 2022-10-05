On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Nagarjuna's much-awaited action drama, The Ghost has finally made it to the cinema halls. To catch the audience's reaction, the leading lady of the film, Sonal Chauhan and the director Praveen Sattaru witnessed the first day first show of The Ghost at a theatre in Hyderabad. She wore a white sleeveless ethnic attire, along with open hair, pearl earrings and light makeup for her day at the movies.
The Ghost shares the journey of an Interpol officer Vikram, played by Nagarjuna, who is on a mission to safeguard his sister and niece from gangsters. His subordinate officer Priya, played by Sonal Chauhan assists him to battle the danger.
Bankrolled by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP in association with Northstar Entertainment, The Ghost also stars Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran in key roles, along with Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar in supporting characters.
Now, let us check out some pictures from Sonal Chauhan's visit to the cinema hall.
The Ghost female lead, Sonal Chauhan was spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad to catch the first day first show.
Praveen Sattaru, who helmed The Ghost, went with the leading star to the theatre.
The Jannat actress looked beautiful in a white printed suit as she was spotted by the shutterbugs.
She added pearl earrings and kept her tresses open.
The diva kept her makeup on the lighter side, and it went well with her look of the day.
