Then vs Now: A look at the cast members of Stranger Things stars

1 / 6

Millie Bobby Brown

Following the release of Season 4 Volume 1, it feels like the cast of Stranger Things has grown up before our eyes. The show's lead star Millie Bobby Brown was 12 when she first starred as Eleven in the first season of the show and now the actress is 18. After her impressive act as Eleven on the show, Brown gained a massive fan following and soon also appeared in other projects. In 2018, she was named among the Time 100 list and became the youngest person to make it to the same. Brown also starred in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes whic revolves around Sherlock Holmes' sister and is now all set to appear in the film's sequel as well. From Millie's style evolution to her matured way of handling press interviews, it has been a delight watching her become such a witty young woman from an adorable child star that she started out to be. Not just Millie, her fellow cast members such as Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and more have also undergone major transformations and hence here's a look their photos from how they started out and where they are.

Photo Credit : Getty Images