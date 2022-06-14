Then vs Now: A look at the cast members of Stranger Things stars

Following the release of Season 4 Volume 1, it feels like the cast of Stranger Things has grown up before our eyes. The show's lead star Millie Bobby Brown was 12 when she first starred as Eleven in the first season of the show and now the actress is 18. After her impressive act as Eleven on the show, Brown gained a massive fan following and soon also appeared in other projects. In 2018, she was named among the Time 100 list and became the youngest person to make it to the same. Brown also starred in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes whic revolves around Sherlock Holmes' sister and is now all set to appear in the film's sequel as well. From Millie's style evolution to her matured way of handling press interviews, it has been a delight watching her become such a witty young woman from an adorable child star that she started out to be. Not just Millie, her fellow cast members such as Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and more have also undergone major transformations and hence here's a look their photos from how they started out and where they are.
Noah Schnapp plays 15-years-old Will Byers on the show but the actor is actually 19. In December last year, Schnapp took to his Instagram to post a sweet video to update his fans on receiving an acceptance letter from the University of Pennsylvania.
Matarazzo stars as Dustin Henderson in the sci-fi series and while he plays a 15-year-old high schooler, the actor is actually 19. These photos of the star show how different he looks from his childhood days.
Finn Wolfhard who is a 19-year-old actor and musician plays the role of 15-yea-old Mike Wheeler in the series. Following Stranger Things, the actor's career has taken off amazingly well and apart from starring in films like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, he also launched his new band, an indie-pop duo called the Aubreys, in 2021.
Sadie Sink's real age is 20 but she convincingly plays 15-year-old Max Mayfield on Stranger Things. Sink's other popular projects include the Netflix movie trilogy Fear Street and also the famed music video of the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift's All Too Well that was also directed by the singer.
Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things. The 20-year-old actor has also starred in Concrete Cowboy and High Flying Bird. He also famously played Simba in the Broadway show The Lion King from 2012 to 2014.
