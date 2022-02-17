PHOTOS: 6 times Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany showed us how to take the perfect selfie

1 / 6

Girls' Generation's Tiffany

Debuting as a member of the girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, Tiffany is an extremely talented and versatile singer. After their debut, Girls’ Generation went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea, as well as one of the most popular South Korean girl groups worldwide. Tiffany went on to debut as a musical actress through a lead role of Carmen Diaz, in the Korean adaptation of ‘Fame’ in December 2011. In 2016, she became the second Girls’ Generation member to debut as a soloist with her first extended play ‘I Just Wanna Dance’. The EP debuted at number three on both the Billboard World Albums Chart and South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart and was named as the seventh-best K-pop album of the year by Billboard. Though the artist left SM Entertainment in 2017, she remains a member of Girls’ Generation. Tiffany is currently based in Los Angeles for her solo career.

Photo Credit : Tiffany's Instagram account