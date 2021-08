1 / 7

Tiffany rocks the black jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline

Stephanie Young Hwang, (born August 1, 1989) better known by her stage names: Tiffany, Tiffany Hwang, and Tiffany Young is an American singer and actress. Tiffany became a member of Girls' Generation in 2007, as a lead vocalist. She later became a member of TaeTiSeo in 2012 as the main vocalist. In May 2016, she made her solo singing debut with the single, "I Just Wanna Dance." After a ten-year career in South Korea, Tiffany is currently continuing her career in the USA. She released her first English solo song, "Remember Me" and first English solo-album, "Over My Skin" in 2018. She has had a decorated career from playing Carmen Diaz in the musical Fame along with Eunhyuk of Super Junior, Son Ho Young, Go Eun Song, Kim Chan Ho, Shin Ui Jeong, Lina of The Grace, Choi Ju Ri, KoN and Kim Jung Mo of TRAX and playing the lead Roxie Hart in the famed musical Chicago to being a "K-POP Master" of the Mnet survival show Girls Planet 999, along with Sunmi of Wonder Girls.

Photo Credit : News1