5 Times Tiger Shroff gave us fitness goals

Tiger Shroff is popular for his inescapable dancing skills. He made his big Bollywood debut with the romantic action movie Heropanti in 2014 and since then he has established his mark in the film industry. Tiger has given several blockbuster action films and has established himself as one of the top action heroes of Bollywood. The fact that he can move like jello despite being packed with muscles and has the flexible elite gymnast body continues to amaze most of us every day. Take a look at all the times Tiger Shroff set the internet on fire with his fitness.
Photo Credit : Avinash Gowariker/Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Being a huge fan of Bruce Lee, the actor learnt mixed martial arts at a young age and he even runs a studio where he gives dance and martial arts training to kids. He has also learnt weaponry and taekwondo and attended several workshops from skilled fight masters to achieve perfection in his action moves.
Photo Credit : Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The actor vigorously works seven days a week. He usually shares stories and posts of him working out on social media. He believes that the key to getting a fitter and healthier body is to play by the rules and stick to the daily regime.
Tiger follows a holistic workout regime with each day concentrating on the specific body part. His workout routine includes squats, deadlifts, military press, reverse and dumbbell curls, reverse crunch, etc.
The actor sports a fade haircut that demonstrates his facial bones and chiselled jawline. The fitness freak mostly opts for a clean-shaven look and uses a face wash imbued with green tea.
The discipline Tiger has towards his lifestyle including his fitness regime and diet schedule is almost enviable. He follows an extremely healthy diet and does not drink or smoke.