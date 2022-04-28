5 Times Tiger Shroff proved black is his go-to colour

1 / 6

5 pics where Tiger Shroff slayed in black

Tiger Shroff is an actor who doesn’t need any introduction. The handsome hunk, who had made his debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. In over seven years of his career so far, Tiger has several hits to his name. The Baaghi star has not just won hearts with his acting prowess but has also emerged as an action star of the new generation. Besides, Tiger is also known for his presence on social media wherein he is often seen sharing stunning pics of himself which are a treat for his fans. Interestingly, the Student of The Year 2 actor also managed to grab eyeballs for his impressive style sense and never misses a chance to make heads turn with his style choices. From donning sweatshirts to vests, t-shirts and cool prints, Tiger does know what suits him well. However, Tiger exudes a different charm when in black. So, today we bring you five pics of Tiger Shroff wherein he was winning hearts in black colour.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla