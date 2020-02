1 / 6

Tiger Shroff's impeccable action skills

Tiger Shroff is the face of killer moves from the young gen. Be it action or dance, he pulls it off effortlessly. He is also the protagonist of the very popular blockbuster action thriller franchisee Baaghi. The first installment of the franchisee came out in April 2016 and became a superhit among the audience followed by the second installment a couple of years later. Tiger's perfectly smooth action moves, dancing skills and his chiselled body along with his good looks won over hearts. He is every youngster's crush and a major fitness motivation. The trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 has released and the film is slated to release on March 6, 2020. On that note, we have listed all the reasons why we think Tiger Shroff is the perfect action hero and the best choice for the Baaghi series.

Photo Credit : Youtube