Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 should be on your weekend binge list; Here's why

Ever since the sequel of Tiger Shroff's debut movie was announced, fans have been jumping with joy. The movie that introduced Tiger into the industry and paved his way straight into the hearts of h is fans very much deserved a sequel. Well, this time the leading lady will be Tara Sutaria who has proved her acting skills in the past couple of films. The stars are not leaving any stones unturned to promote the film which is all set to release tomorrow, April 29th. Ahead of it's release we list down 5 reasons why you watch this action packed film.
One of the main reasons to watch this film would be his killer actions. It would be a visual treat for all his fans to witness his stunt scenes on the silver screen.
Tara Sutaria looks stunning in the trailer and we bet her fans would not want to miss watching her on the silver screen and that too in a changed avatar.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Laila has already been creating a lot of hype ever since the trailer and a song featuring the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has been released.
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their debut together with Heropanti. And now to see their Jodi shaking their leg on the remix version of the superhit song of their debut movie will definitely be a treat for all their fans.
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are collaborating again after Student Of The Year 2. Fans loved their Jodi in the SOTY2 and now to see them yet again in an action film will be very interesting.
