Throwback pictures of Jackie Shroff with little Tiger and Krishna

Jackie Shroff has been making the headlines for his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He came on the quiz show along with Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty, where the two actors left fans stunned with their dashing looks. Born as Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, he changed his name to Jackie Shroff before being launched by Subhash Ghai in 1983 in Hero. Ever since then, Jackie Shroff has only climbed the ladder of success and has made a huge name for himself in the world of entertainment. But, the actor has always revealed that his children, Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff have always been his first priority since the time they were born. Here are throwback pictures of Jackie Shroff with little Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff, proving that the actor has always been a doting father. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla