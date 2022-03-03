Lesser known facts about Tiger Shroff

1 / 6

Everything about Jackie Shroff

Son of Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with the movie Heropanti. In a very short time, he has given several blockbuster movies like Baaghi, War, Baaghi 2. Everyone's favourite Tiger has given several blockbuster action films and has established himself as one of the top action heroes of Bollywood. The fact that he can move like jello despite being packed with muscles and has a chiselled physique continues to amaze most of us every day.

Photo Credit : Dev sharma photography/Tiger Shroff's Instagram