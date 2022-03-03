Lesser known facts about Tiger Shroff

Son of Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with the movie Heropanti. In a very short time, he has given several blockbuster movies like Baaghi, War, Baaghi 2. Everyone's favourite Tiger has given several blockbuster action films and has established himself as one of the top action heroes of Bollywood. The fact that he can move like jello despite being packed with muscles and has a chiselled physique continues to amaze most of us every day.
While you must have heard this several times that this super-talented star's name is Tiger. But you will be surprised to know that his real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. He got his name as he had a habit of biting everyone like a tiger during her childhood.
Tiger's love for action-packed stunts is known to everyone. Apart from this, he is also an extremely talented dancer and is inspired by Michael Jackson.
Before anything else, he considers himself a martial artist. He started learning martial arts when he was just four. As a result, he is now an excellent dancer, gymnast, and martial artist.
The actor is vegetation but has admitted to eating eggs sometimes. He has also revealed that he never smokes or drinks. Well, that's the reason behind his well-maintained body.
Acting was not his dream career. He is a trained martial artist and was more of a sports person before he finally decided to take a chance in acting.