1 / 8

PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff along with sister Krishna promote Baaghi 3 at a theatre in the city

The Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was spotted at a theatre in the city along with sister Krishna Shroff to promote his latest flick Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff who appeared in the film Student of the Year 2 looked every bit dapper in his all-black avatar. The War actor was seen in a black coloured hoodie and trousers. Tiger's sister Krishna was all smiles as she came along with brother to promote his film Baaghi 3.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani