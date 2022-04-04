Squats to Arm workout; 5 PICS that prove Tiger Shroff is a fitness inspo

1 / 6

Tiger Shroff is a fitness inspiration

The ‘Heropanti’ actor Tiger Shroff has made a prominent mark in the film industry over the years. Tiger continues to impress his fans with action-packed performances. He now has a few exciting films lined up including Baaghi 2, Heropanti 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya, and Ganapath in his pipeline. Apart from his incredible journey in the film industry, Tiger has inspired many fans around the world with his fitness routine. His workout journey never fails to serve them with a daily dose of motivation. We all know exercise helps one in improving physical as well as mental health, and Tiger is often seen promoting it. From acing squats to performing difficult gymnastics, he is quite active in posting videos and pictures on his social media handles. For those unaware, Tiger is also a co-owner of a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff and keeps sharing snippets from his everyday routine to mentor his fans and followers. The actor’s fitness videos and posts never fail to grab praise and appreciation from his fans and colleagues alike. Here are five videos and pictures that prove Tiger Shroff is a fitness inspiration.

Photo Credit : Tiger Shroff Instagram